The kōwhai are at it too by purplekiwi4
45 / 365

The kōwhai are at it too

First flowers showing on our kōwhai tree, spring is off. Daylight saving starts this weekend too
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
