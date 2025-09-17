Sign up
45 / 365
The kōwhai are at it too
First flowers showing on our kōwhai tree, spring is off. Daylight saving starts this weekend too
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
47
photos
2
followers
1
following
12% complete
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-S906E
Taken
17th September 2025 12:22pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
#kōwhai
