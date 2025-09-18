Previous
Smell the flowers by purplekiwi4
46 / 365

Smell the flowers

I'm loving having spring flowers in my garden. When I'm working at home, I walk past these to get to my office so have a sniff as I'm passing. Try to take the time to smell the flowers
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
12% complete

