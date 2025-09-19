Previous
Early blooms by purplekiwi4
47 / 365

Early blooms

The downtown waterfront Pōhutukawa are already flowering and it's only September. These ones are yellow too!
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
Photo Details

