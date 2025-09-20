Previous
A new garden arrival by purplekiwi4
48 / 365

A new garden arrival

There is a little gang of magpies who live in the park across the road and today 4 of them chose our garden to visit. I adore the magpies chortle, they get such a bad rap
20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

