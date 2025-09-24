Previous
Rainy home office day by purplekiwi4
51 / 365

Rainy home office day

The worst thing about having a home office in the garden is those rainy days. On the plus side my umbrella is pretty darn cute, with two of our native parrots
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact