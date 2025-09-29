Previous
Bonsai in the making by purplekiwi4
Bonsai in the making

At my recent bonsai course I repotted this juniper into a bonsai pot. I partially started to shape it but I think I'll wait until my next meeting to get some input from the experienced bonsai members
29th September 2025

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
