Previous
55 / 365
Bonsai in the making
At my recent bonsai course I repotted this juniper into a bonsai pot. I partially started to shape it but I think I'll wait until my next meeting to get some input from the experienced bonsai members
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
#bonsai
,
#juniper
