Previous
The bud before the bloom by purplekiwi4
58 / 365

The bud before the bloom

The Vireya is about to burst into bloom, they're a long lasting flower so hopefully the bad weather won't damage them
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact