Bonsai repot by purplekiwi4
60 / 365

Bonsai repot

After learning how to do repotting at a recent beginners course, it was time to go it alone and repot my Serissa
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
16% complete

