Previous
62 / 365
Gart (Garden Art)
Love the rusty corten steel look and the koru 'gart' is looking fab, just the fence might need a bit of a clean up after a wet winter
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
Album
365
Camera
SM-S906E
Taken
6th October 2025 7:02pm
Tags
#gardenart
