Full moon by purplekiwi4
63 / 365

Full moon

Noticed the huge moon out the kitchen window. Taken with a samsung phone
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
