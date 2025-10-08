Previous
My songful neighbour by purplekiwi4
My songful neighbour

Our spring Tūī spend most of the day between the Kōwhai tree and the tree outside my office. It's easy to be distracted by their antics and their beautiful song
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
