Maple in spring by purplekiwi4
65 / 365

Maple in spring

This month's Bonsai group was members talking about their favourite species. I'd love to get a maple, it's defo at the top of my list. The spring leaves are just beautiful
9th October 2025

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand.
18% complete

