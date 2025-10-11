Sign up
67 / 365
Neon silverbeet
Who knew silverbeet came in such amazing colours. Is it pinkbeet or yellowbeet? There was even orange! This was grown in Warkworth but perhaps I'll grow it for just how pretty it looks...not too eat of course
11th October 2025
11th Oct 25
Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
365
SM-S906E
Taken
11th October 2025 2:22pm
#vegetables
#silverbeet
