Previous
Korean military in port by purplekiwi4
71 / 365

Korean military in port

Heard a couple of hoots in the harbour, so popped out of the office to get some fresh air and see what the kurfuffle was. Turns out this Korean military ship was departing. The whole crew were standing along one side of the ship waving good bye
16th October 2025 16th Oct 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact