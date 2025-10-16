Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
71 / 365
Korean military in port
Heard a couple of hoots in the harbour, so popped out of the office to get some fresh air and see what the kurfuffle was. Turns out this Korean military ship was departing. The whole crew were standing along one side of the ship waving good bye
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
71
photos
5
followers
2
following
19% complete
View this month »
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-S906E
Taken
16th October 2025 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close