74 / 365
Skink hunting
Stretch the cat was showing interest in a pot on the deck so we went skink hunting. Quite exciting really. The skink (which I wasnt going to let him have) managed to hide out in a crack in the deck. Lucky escape from the master hunter (him, not me)
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
75
photos
5
followers
2
following
Tags
#cat
,
#stretchthecat
,
#skink
