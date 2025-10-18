Previous
Skink hunting by purplekiwi4
Skink hunting

Stretch the cat was showing interest in a pot on the deck so we went skink hunting. Quite exciting really. The skink (which I wasnt going to let him have) managed to hide out in a crack in the deck. Lucky escape from the master hunter (him, not me)
18th October 2025

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
