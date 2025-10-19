Sign up
75 / 365
Baking day
I bake for a charity organisation called Good Bitches Bake, usually once a month. Today's box is full of Afghans & White Choc and Cranberry loaf and is going to an elderly people's monthly meeting
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
365
365
Tags
#baking
,
#giving
,
#charity
