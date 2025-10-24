Previous
View from the bus to work by purplekiwi4
79 / 365

View from the bus to work

Looking over Shoal Bay, snapped a couple of pics of the water looking all shimmery and the clouds all moody after the recent weather
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact