Previous
Next
Gathering winter fuel by purplekiwi4
80 / 365

Gathering winter fuel

Firewood delivered and stored away, should do us the next two winters. Of course the resident cat had to investigate
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact