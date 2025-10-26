Previous
Bottle it! by purplekiwi4
81 / 365

Bottle it!

Day good day in the kitchen, cooking and bottling last summers tomatoes. Roasted tomato & balsamic and tomato puree. Yum!
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
22% complete

