New life by purplekiwi4
83 / 365

New life

Spring has most definitely sprung and my seeds were late going in. This is a Rocoto Chilli which has just popped it's little head above soil. Just the one so far 🙄
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
