My favourite colour by purplekiwi4
85 / 365

My favourite colour

The petrea volubilis in our garden is putting on a show this spring, best season yet. But this is nothing on the Warkworth one...it's absolutely stunning
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
23% complete

