Under the shade of the Pōhutukawa tree
Popped down to one of our fave beaches to check on one of our geocaches which hadn't been found. Lucky the tide was in so the bay was looking lovely.
This is Frank Larking's beach, he pretty much built it using his own two hands
2nd November 2025
Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
Album
365
SM-S906E
Taken
2nd November 2025 3:16pm
