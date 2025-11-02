Previous
Under the shade of the Pōhutukawa tree by purplekiwi4
Under the shade of the Pōhutukawa tree

Popped down to one of our fave beaches to check on one of our geocaches which hadn't been found. Lucky the tide was in so the bay was looking lovely.
This is Frank Larking's beach, he pretty much built it using his own two hands
