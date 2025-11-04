Previous
City views by purplekiwi4
91 / 365

City views

Went for a lunchtime wander and instead of harbour views decided on city views. The globe on this war memorial looks great against the blue sky
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

