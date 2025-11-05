Previous
Nest building by purplekiwi4
92 / 365

Nest building

This is probably the 6th nest we've found this spring, they nest in the weirdest places. Nasty little things these paper wasps. Bye bye 👟
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
25% complete

