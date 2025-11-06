Previous
Feijoa flowering by purplekiwi4
93 / 365

Feijoa flowering

The feijoa tree is in full flower and they are so pretty. The blackbirds are having the best time eating the flowers, that's ok there are plenty to go around
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact