Milford Beach walk
I whisked us out the door on a sunny Friday arvo, down to Milford for a walk up the beach and back for an ice cream. Just what was needed after a busy week.
Lovely views as ever of our local Volcano Rangitoto
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
Tags
#beach
,
#summer
,
#volcano
