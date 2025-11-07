Previous
Milford Beach walk

I whisked us out the door on a sunny Friday arvo, down to Milford for a walk up the beach and back for an ice cream. Just what was needed after a busy week.
Lovely views as ever of our local Volcano Rangitoto
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
