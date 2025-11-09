Previous
Bonsai garden tour by purplekiwi4
96 / 365

Bonsai garden tour

Today I got the opportunity to visit a private bonsai garden in Auckland and it was just amazing.
Not at all a goal for my future with bonsai, but really interesting to view the different trees and styles
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
