I'm four! by purplekiwi4
I'm four!

I'm Stretch. I'm four today. I look cute but I'm a rat bag.
I let a teeny mouse go in the house sometime ago, today, yesterday....can't remember. Found it again, maimed it...it's what I do.
But I'm cute though huh?
And it's my birthday 🎉🐁🎂
Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
