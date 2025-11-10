Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
97 / 365
I'm four!
I'm Stretch. I'm four today. I look cute but I'm a rat bag.
I let a teeny mouse go in the house sometime ago, today, yesterday....can't remember. Found it again, maimed it...it's what I do.
But I'm cute though huh?
And it's my birthday 🎉🐁🎂
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
97
photos
5
followers
2
following
26% complete
View this month »
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-S906E
Taken
10th November 2025 7:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#stretchthecat
,
#tabbyland
,
#cat#birthdaycat
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close