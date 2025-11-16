Previous
Hydrangea by purplekiwi4
Hydrangea

My boss gave me this plant when she left for the US. It was in a pot but its soooo much happier in the ground it's about 10x the size
Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
