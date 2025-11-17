Previous
Hello, are you there? by purplekiwi4
104 / 365

Hello, are you there?

Wandered past this play ground today on my walk. No one there to take my call
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
28% complete

