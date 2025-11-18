Previous
Next
Christmas cacti by purplekiwi4
105 / 365

Christmas cacti

This was gifted at my Bonsai meeting, lucky it enjoys a bit more moisture that most cacti because it's had a lot of rain this week
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact