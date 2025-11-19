Previous
A long time coming by purplekiwi4
A long time coming

I've had four tickets to Metallica, but twice cancelled, so the first/last time I'd seen them was in 1993.
Awesome evening hanging with some good people
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

