Beautiful Friday by purplekiwi4
108 / 365

Beautiful Friday

A stunning day in the city of sails today. Got out in the sunshine at lunchtime and did a lap around Princes Wharf for a lovely view of the Hilton hotel with the Sky Tower in the background
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
29% complete

Photo Details

