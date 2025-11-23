Previous
Next
Celebrating this Guy by purplekiwi4
110 / 365

Celebrating this Guy

Happy Birthday to my Dad, 80 years young and what an amazing human he is!
23rd November 2025 23rd Nov 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact