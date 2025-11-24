Previous
Next
Homegrown by purplekiwi4
110 / 365

Homegrown

I haven't done anything with my strawberry beds this year, they're full of weeds! But they're still producing lovely fat straws, yum
24th November 2025 24th Nov 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact