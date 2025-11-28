Sign up
Previous
115 / 365
Stevie sniffing out the window
She's not looking out the window, cos she's blind, but she loves sitting and sniffing and listening. Quite a silly looking position to sit but no one is judging.
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
1
365
SM-S906E
28th November 2025 12:44pm
Public
#fosterkittens
,
#rescuekittens
