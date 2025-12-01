Previous
Next
Vet day by purplekiwi4
117 / 365

Vet day

Poor Reg, it must be confusing for a blind cat to go in a cage. He was shouting all the way home, in between stress panting. Then finally exhausted himself. Could only comfort him with my voice and little rubs through the cage
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact