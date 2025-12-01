Sign up
117 / 365
Vet day
Poor Reg, it must be confusing for a blind cat to go in a cage. He was shouting all the way home, in between stress panting. Then finally exhausted himself. Could only comfort him with my voice and little rubs through the cage
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
118
photos
5
followers
2
following
32% complete
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-S906E
Taken
1st December 2025 4:16pm
