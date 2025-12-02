Previous
Freshly mown lawn by purplekiwi4
Freshly mown lawn

Love a freshly mown lawn, it just looks so tidy and the smell is just SUMMER!
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
