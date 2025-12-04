Previous
Welcome visitor by purplekiwi4
119 / 365

Welcome visitor

First monarch visitor of the season, except this one had some watchful eyes of the furry variety. So I had to stand watch while this one fed and hopefully laid some eggs
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
