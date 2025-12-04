Sign up
Welcome visitor
First monarch visitor of the season, except this one had some watchful eyes of the furry variety. So I had to stand watch while this one fed and hopefully laid some eggs
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
125
photos
5
followers
2
following
34% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-S906E
Taken
4th December 2025 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#monarchbutterfly
