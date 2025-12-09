Previous
Pōhutu-carpet by purplekiwi4
Pōhutu-carpet

Our beautiful pōhutukawa trees are flowering, locally known as the NZ Christmas tree. The petals on the ground make a lovely red carpet
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
Photo Details

