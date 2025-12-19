Previous
Last Friday lunch of the year by purplekiwi4
136 / 365

Last Friday lunch of the year

Friday is Vietnamese Pork Belly Bun for lunch. Well earned after my reformer pilates class
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
