Wet last day in the city by purplekiwi4
138 / 365

Wet last day in the city

Bus trip home in the rain, last working day in the city and a blustery, wet trip home on the bus. One day left
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
