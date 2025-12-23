Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
139 / 365
Christmas Ficus
Couldn't be bothered with a tree especially given how late we are to put it up. So the Ficus got a remodeling to looks all festive
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
139
photos
5
followers
2
following
38% complete
View this month »
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-S906E
Taken
23rd December 2025 7:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close