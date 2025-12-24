Sign up
Previous
141 / 365
Resident meets visitor
The foster kitties are in the big room today and Stretch popped by to 'welcome' them... not a friendly greeting though
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
141
photos
5
followers
2
following
38% complete
View this month »
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S906E
Taken
24th December 2025 11:59am
Tags
#stretchthecat
,
#fosterkittens
,
#blindkittens
