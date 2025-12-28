Previous
Tūī on a flax by purplekiwi4
144 / 365

Tūī on a flax

The native flax, Harakeke are flowering late this year but the Tūī are loving it.
Out on the bike for the first time in 2+ years doing some geocaching
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
