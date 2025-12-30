Previous
Omaha beach by purplekiwi4
147 / 365

Omaha beach

I spent a lot of time on this beach growing up. A windy day so a lot of white caps
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
