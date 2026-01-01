Previous
A day at the races by purplekiwi4
A day at the races

New Years Day Races at Ellerslie, such a fun day.
Happy New Year
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
