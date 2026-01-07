Sign up
153 / 365
It's the end of gherkin season
35 jars this season so we're done & dusted. The plants are starting to suffer so any fruit still to come will be donated
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
Kirsten
@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
Tags
#homegrown
