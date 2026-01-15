Previous
There's a storm brewing by purplekiwi4
156 / 365

There's a storm brewing

Amazing skies over the harbour. Some wet weather incoming
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
