Wild flowers by purplekiwi4
157 / 365

Wild flowers

The sneaky cow parsley is growing strong amongst the wild flowers in Warkworth, but they look pretty so can stay
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Kirsten

@purplekiwi4
I'm from New Zealand. I like taking photos, nothing fancy, just with my phone. Some will be last minutes 'I forgot' so expect cats and...
